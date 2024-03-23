Lady Gaga fans in awe of singer’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Lady Gaga's wax figure unveiled at Hong Kong's Madame Tussauds: Photo

Lady Gaga’s fans have recently been in awe of a stunning new wax figure of the singer unveiled by Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.



In a press statement via Daily Mail, Wade Chang, General Manager of Hong Kong Cluster, Merlin Entertainments, said, “Lady Gaga has always been one of the most popular wax figures at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.”

“This time, the wax figure makes an entrance in a unique and distinctive image, aiming to bring fans around the world an unexpected and innovative wax figure experience,” stated Chang.

The figure, displayed at the museum, was founded on the singer appearance at the 95th Academy Awards back in 2023.

The Madame Tussauds captured the essence of Gaga by showing the artificial singer to blow a kiss, which she usually posed on the red carpet.

Fans were surprised to see the wax figure of Gaga on Madame Tussauds’ Instagram post, with one commented, “This wax figure is spot on!”



Another remarked, “This really looks good!! At first glance I thought it was a picture of her until I read the caption.”

“She looks absolutely incredible,” added a third user.

Earlier this month, Gaga confirmed she was working on new music and even showed up her freshly-bleached eyebrow look on social media.

Meanwhile, Gaga previously released her solo album in 2020, titled Chromatica, which also topped the Billboard 200 chart.