Rose Hanbury takes major step to ease Kate Middleton's tension

Kate Middleton, who was reportedly in intense stress over rumours about her husband Prince William's alleged affair with her pal Rose Hanbury, has heaved a sigh of relief after the Marchioness of Cholmondeley's latest move.



The former model and former political staffer - who's married to David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley - reportedly took a major step to ease Kate's suffering and end the brutal rumours of affair with William once and for all.



"Kate finds the rumours hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her and William's children will be able to read about them online.” reports OK magazine, citing a source.

The British Socialite eased Kate's suffering as she - through her lawyers - said that "the rumours are completely false," according to Business Insider.



Colbert's show fueled the fire when Kate was already grappling with a surge in conspiracy theories over her absence from the public eye.

He discussed Hanbury's alleged affair with William on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, claiming: "Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair."



Hanbury, has now knocked at the court's door for justice, according to a new report.

"The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client’s behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false," reports Touch Weekly, quoting Hanbury's legal team.

Kate Middleton, who's gradually returning to health after her abdominal surgery, is delighting fans with her rare glimpses while enjoying moments with her husband and children in viral pictures and video. Her latest sightings suggest she would soon return to the royal duties.