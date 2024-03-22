Piers Morgan fiercely defends Kate Middleton as she regains health

Kate Middleton praised as 'crown jewel' and 'royal rock star'

British outspoken TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan has voiced support Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theory row, calling the future Queen a "crown jewel".

The former Good Morning Britain presenter and Talk TV host urged the people to protect "royal rock star" Princess Kate amid ongoing controversy and speculations about her.

"Kate Middleton is now the biggest star in the Royal Family and has become a crown jewel who must be protected at all costs," Morgan wrote in The Sun.



The 58-year-old fiercely defended the mother-of three as she has been subject to wild conspiracy theories, jokes over her withdrawal from public life due to abdominal surgery in January.

Morgan’s intervention came after Archbishop Justin Welby warned that society was becoming "obsessed with conspiracy" as he slammed those speculating about Kate’s health.

Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' mother Kate is understood to be easing back into normal life by focusing on her campaign dedicated to improving the lives of newborn babies after having surgery in January.



It comes amid reports that three people have been suspended for allegedly accessing the Princess of Wales’s medical records while she was a patient at The London Clinic.

The presenter went on schooling the people against their unfair backlash against the Princess, telling Kate and Prince William are next to be crowned.



Morgan, during TMZ's Where is Kate Middleton?, said that the pressure of being Queen is "unbearable" and it would not shock him if she had some sort of breakdown: "I think the pressure on Kate is being utterly unbearable for a long time. It wouldn't shock me if she have had some kind of breakdown."