Olivia Rodrigo spills unheard track 'So American' in 'Guts' Deluxe Edition

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts (Spilled) deluxe edition brought five tracks that were not available to stream until yet

Olivia Rodrigo dropped a musical bombshell for fans, unveiling an unheard track titled So American alongside a new video for her song Obsessed, six months after its initial release, as part of her Guts (Spilled) deluxe edition.

As Variety reported, the music video and the expanded digital version of the album were released on Friday morning, igniting excitement among Rodrigo's dedicated fanbase.

The deluxe edition of Guts (Spilled) introduces five additional tracks that weren't available on streaming platforms until now.

Among them, So American stands out, freshly recorded and never before released in any form.

The Obsessed music video, directed by Mitch Ryan, features Rodrigo navigating a hotel ballroom gloomily filled with competitive pageant queens.

They seem to be the former love interests of the fellow Rodrigo is fixated on in the song.

The pageant queens were sporting sashes inscribed with different titles, including "Miss Thought She Was the One," "Miss 2 Summers Ago," "Miss Mom’s Favorite," "Miss Also Thought She Was the One," and "Miss Still His 'Closest Friend.'"

Obsessed holds a special place in Rodrigo's heart, evident from its inclusion in her upcoming tour tracklist.

In addition to So American and Obsessed, the deluxe edition includes three bonus tracks from limited edition vinyl releases: Girl I've Always Been, Scared of My Guitar, and Stranger.