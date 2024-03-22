'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' welcomes Jenna Ortega to family

The first teaser for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the return of Jenna Ortega in the ghastly family. Tim Burton's follow-up to Beetlejuice took over 40 years to haunt theatres.



Ortega plays the lead role in Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton as the hideous ghost and Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, who has returned to become Ortega's mother. Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci have joined the franchise, while Catherine O'Hara is back as well.

The upcoming movie will arrive on September 6. The original movie, which came out in 1988, is still regarded as a comedy-horror masterpiece and has remained popular ever since.

On a $15 million budget, it made $80 million and took home the Oscar for Best Makeup.

After discussing a sequel for a while, Burton's idea came together early last year when Ortega was confirmed to star. As the lead character of Wednesday, the popular Netflix series that Burton produced and directed, Ortega is further introduced to Burton's world in this movie.

“It’s been quite an insane experience. I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented,” Ortega told The Hollywood Reporter of working with Burton ahead of Wednesday’s debut.