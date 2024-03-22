Gisele Bündchen reveals secret to overcoming 'one of worst times in life'

Gisele Bündchen recalled overcoming her depression and anxiety by altering her diet during early 20s.

During an appearance on Thursday episode of The View on the heels of her new cookbook, Nourish, the 43-year-old model reflected on the correlation between good food and mental health.

She admitted to experiencing debilitating panic attacks halfway through her modeling career after she emancipated from her parents at age 14.

Gisele claimed she constantly got through her days in fear of another panic attack, which is a “manifestation of sudden, intense feelings of fear into physical symptoms like a racing heart, fast breathing and sweating” and “may feel like you’re having a heart attack,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The model ended up coming across an “amazing naturopath,” a wellness doctor, who instructed her to “change your diet”.

“‘Diet, what does that have to do with panic attacks?’” she claimed to have asked at the time.

“And he’s like, ‘No, it has everything to do with it,’” the mom of two continued.

“I told him about my day. I drink, I smoke, I have coffee — and he said ‘Listen … stop right there.’ He says, ‘You’re not sleeping. You’re in different time zones all the time. You’re eating, like, terrible all day.'”

Bündchen was then prescribed changing her diet, getting “at least eight hours of sleep” and daily workout by the naturopath.

“After having a year and a half of what I would say [was] one of the worst times in my life, everything changed,” she added. “I became a different person. I started practicing meditation. I started practicing yoga. I started practicing breath work. It was a long journey.”