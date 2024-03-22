Josh Lucas return as younger version of Kevin Costner's in Yellowstone

Josh Lucas has provided insights into the upcoming final segment of the hit series Yellowstone.



The 52-year-old disclosed details of his conversation with the show's creator regarding his return to the second half of Season 5.

Lucas revealed to ET on Thursday that he had corresponded with creator Taylor Sheridan, who confirmed plans for approximately 10 additional episodes to wrap up the series.

Season 5 of Yellowstone initially consisted of eight episodes, concluding in January.

The production of the second half, delayed due to various factors, is set to commence this summer.

With the confirmation from Sheridan, Lucas, known for his portrayal of the younger John Dutton in flashback scenes, expressed his anticipation of returning for Season 5, Part 2.

Lucas conveyed his enthusiasm for continuing to work on the show.

He expressed his eagerness to reprise his role, stating, "I can't wait to go do it."

When asked about the possibility of a spin-off focusing on his character, Lucas expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Man, from your lips to God's ears. I would love it."

These remarks follow comments made by star Ian Bohen about the schedule for the final chapter of the series.