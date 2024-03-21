Kevin Costner has found a fan in Hollywood celeb Luke Wilson

Luke Wilson reveals Kevin Costner inspired him in acting career

Kevin Costner has recently found a fan in Hollywood actor Luke Wilson.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Wilson revealed that he’d be working on Costner’s two-part American Western, titled Horizon: An American Saga, debuting later this year.

Reflecting on working experience with Costner, Wilson remarked, “It was unbelievable.”

For the unversed, Costner starred in, produced and directed this upcoming two-part American Western, which would showcase 15 years of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

“It was unbelievable getting hired by Kevin and then, getting the chance to work with him,” said the 52-year-old.

While appreciating the Yellowstone alum’s efforts, Wilson mentioned, “For me to get to work with Kevin Costner, I've just never had that kind of experience.”

“There are people I've gotten to work with a lot from the era. I've got to work with Nick Nolte and James Caan and Gene Hackman, those iconic '70s guys that were so incredible that my dad loved,” he continued.

However, Wilson pointed out, “For me, I can remember where I was when I saw Fandango. I can remember the theatre I was in with my first girlfriend when I saw The Untouchables and Revenge.”

“Kevin was one of those people I realised if he was in it, I would go see it, everything he made. I just was a really big fan,” he confessed.

Elaborating on how Costner inspired him, Wilson shared, “He really inspired me. I've always had a good work ethic, but then to see how hard he worked and how dedicated he is at age 68, it was really inspiring.”

“It was just really exciting. I just learned so much from Kev,” he added.

Meanwhile, Costner’s upcoming movie will have two chapters, with one is going to release on June 28 and second chapter will release on August 16.