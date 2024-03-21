Kim Kardashian doesn't shy to slap Emma Roberts in chilling 'AHS: Part 2' trailer

The highly anticipated American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 just released a spine-chilling trailer and fans are loving the sweet-bitter chemistry of Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts.



In a much-awaited teaser for the second episode of the popular series, Emma Roberts' character Anna Victoria Alcott is experiencing pregnancy symptoms while out to dinner with her friend and publicist Siobhan (Kim Kardashian).

“Something’s happening to me,” she tells Siobhan as she chomps down and she replies, “Are you eating a bone?”

"I'm going to give you the life of your dreams. What would you give up for it?" Siobhan asks Anna and she answers, "Anything” before the pair nearly share a kiss.

Anna seems to be struggling with the demands of becoming a celebrity as well; she said, "I can't keep campaigning for this award. I can't.," about her Oscar campaign.

Moreover, Siobhan refuses to let her slow down and slaps her across the cheek, saying, "I will not let you say another word about quitting."

She later added, “Sometimes you have to snap a few necks.”

The trailer concludes with Anna calling Siobhan “a monster” but she snaps back, "Oh no, babe. I'm so much worse."

Kardashian's acting debut comes with the AHS role—more than ten years ago. She appeared in a few television shows, including CSI: NY, Drop Dead Diva, Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counsellor, and the 2009 disaster movie.

In the TV shows How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock, and Two Broke Girls, she also portrayed herself.

On April 3, American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 will debut on FX.