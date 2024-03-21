Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly joins her chef father on new MasterChef Junior show

Gordon Ramsay and her daughter appear together on new MasterChef Junior show

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly has recently joined her father’s new cooking show, MasterChef Junior.



In the clip shared via PEOPLE, Gordon could be seen welcoming eight young contestants on the ninth season of the cooking competition.

In the Magic Castle episode, which will air on March 25, Gordon said, “I’ve got a big trick up my sleeve,” and he revealed his daughter, Tilly.

Gordon spoke to the contestants, all between the ages of 8 and 13, as he said, “You know I’m an expert at slicing and dicing.”

However, Tilly chimed in and remarked, “Not your daughter!”

“Kids, do you know what time it is?” asked Gordon while the contestants all shake their heads, saying, “It’s halftime!”

Tilly warned, “Dad, Mom’s going to hear about this.”

“Cut it out, Dad,” stated Tilly.

To which, Gordon replied, “I already did!”

Sharing her experience of working with her father Gordon, Tilly told PEOPLE, “We'd commute home together. The car journeys home in the evening were lovely.”

“We'd just chat about everything about the day. It's just such a nice thing to do with him, spend that time together,” she explained.

Tilly “I grew up watching him leave for work in the morning and come home in the afternoon and I'd always say, ‘Oh, what did they cook today? What did you try? How was this? How was that?’”

“So now actually doing it with him and living those stories he used to tell me and getting to know the kids in a way that he gets to is really great,” she added.