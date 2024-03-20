EastEnders' episode leaves viewers on edge of seats with latest 'brawl'

EastEnders' latest 'brawl' leaves viewers stunned

EastEnders' episode on Tuesday, March 19 left the viewers entertained with a huge “brawl” involving at least four people.



Lacey Turner’s Stacey Slater and Scott Maslen’s Jack Branning were finally exposed, leading to a dramatic confrontation during the show.

The two were caught sharing a goodbye kiss by Martin Fowler, despite Jack being married to Denise.

Martin couldn’t handle the drama and was forced to share the secret with Denise’s daughter Chelsea Fox after the pair had a disagreement.

The brawl broke out after Chelsea realized that Martin’s extra marital affair had jeopardized her mother’s mental health.

Losing herself in the process, she shouted, “You b****!” before slapping her. Things escalated quickly and a fight broke out between Martin and Jack.

Fans were absolutely thrilled, witnessing an unexpected outbreak during the episode.

They rushed to X, formerly Twitter to comment on the sudden outbreak, pouring in love for the show’s “golden moment.”

One fan commented: “The most satisfying smack in years”.

Another one chimed in, “The delivery… the vicious tongue from Chelsea… What a queen.”

A third gushed: “Obsessed with the big fight between Martin, Jack, Chelsea and Stacey.”

For the unversed, Chelsea’s character returned to the Square after a 10-year hiatus in 2020. Her role was passed on from Tiana Benjamin to Zaraah Abrahams.

The show airs from Monday- Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.