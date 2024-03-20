'The Bachelor' star Rachel Nance urges people 'to be kind' amid online hate

The Bachelor addresses criticism aimed at Rachel Nance

Joey Graziadei’s The Women Tell All episode of The Bachelor that aired on Monday, March 18 addressed “a noticeable rise in hate on social media was "aimed at the season 8 contestant Rachel Nance.

Responding to all the hateful comments about Nance, host Jesse Palmer noted: “This season of The Bachelor, the love for these women, for the most part, has been really remarkable, but for all the love that Joey and these women have received, there’s also sadly been a noticeable rise in hate on social media.”

Nance, who comes from an African-Filipino American background, broke down on the show while revealing that the contestant has been receiving “a lot of racist comments.”

She further explained that Nance was referred to as “jungle-Asian” while being called by the “N-word.”

Speaking of her intimate scenes with Joey that involved kissing, Rachel revealed that many critics recorded and shared TikTok videos insinuating they “threw up every time” they shared a kiss on the screen.

Meanwhile, pointing towards the women that were seated in the studio audience, Palmer asked if any of the season’s women “had received hateful messages online.”

To which, nearly all the ladies raised hands to indicate that they had.

The host then claimed: “Here’s the thing Bachelor Nation.”

“We love your strong opinions. I think it’s important that we uplift these women, who are brave enough to be vulnerable and to share their stories with Joey and with all of us at home. These women, they deserve our praise and not our hate,” he shared.

Nance then quickly added: “I think people are so quick to be little keyboard warriors and kind of pop off because there’s no consequences, but we [the contestants] have to pay the consequences mentally and emotionally.”

She urged people to “be kind,” further noting: “Your words have weight to them, and things that you say really hit home sometimes. Just be kind.”