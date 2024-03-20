Eminem announces release of first album in four years

Dr. Dre confirmed his collaboration on Eminem’s upcoming 12 studio album

The Rap God is back.

After a near-four-year hiatus, Eminem is gearing up to release an album later this year.

The news was confirmed by Eminem’s longtime friend and mentor, Dr. Dre, during Tuesday’s episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Show, where he was also joined by Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

“Let me explain something to you right now. Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year and I actually talked to him and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right her on this show,” Dr. Dre revealed as the audience erupted into cheers.

Revealing his upcoming collaborations on the album, he continued, “I’ve got songs on it and it’s fire. I’m actually going to hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow.”



Even though he’s produced some of the songs on the album, Dr. Dre confessed he hasn’t heard them all properly yet.

“He holds his music close to his chest so I haven’t heard everything complete, but I’m going onto hear and he’s putting out an album this year,” he concluded.

This will be Eminem’s 12th studio album, his last one being Music To Be Murdered By released in 2020