Ryan Coogler, 'Creed' director, teases its return to movie theaters

Ryan Coogler sets his comeback date to theatres is set. The project, starring Michael B. Jordan, is scheduled for release by Warner Bros. on March 7, 2025, in Imax theatres.



Although the movie has no title, it is referred to be an event film in typical Coogler style. With Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian, Coogler is producing through Proximity Media.

Will Greenfield, Rebecca Cho, and composer Ludwig Göransson—one of Coogler's regular collaborators—will serve as executive producers.

Göransson gained another Oscar for Coogler's Black Panther, having taken home the best score Oscar earlier this month for his work on Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

After a bidding war and under a special agreement that will allow Coogler to regain partial rights to the film after several years, Warner Bros. won the property in February. Coogler hopes to have a production date in New Orleans this spring.

After revitalising the Rocky brand with Creed in 2015 and directing the historic Black Panther film, which was released in 2018, Coogler became one of Hollywood's most sought-after directors.

For Marvel Studios, he most recently directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Jordan, who has appeared in all of his directorial endeavours, had his screen debut in the independent hit Fruitvale Station, where he began his career.