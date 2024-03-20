'Parasyte: The Grey': Netflix releases first trailer of Korean horror series

The first complete trailer for Netflix's new Korean series Parasyte: The Grey, directed by Yeon Sang-ho of Hellbound and Train to Busan, has been released.



In the video, an epidemic of unidentified parasites is shown taking over human hosts and spreading throughout South Korea.

The series logline is as follows: “[Su-in is] a young woman caught between her humanity and parasitic influence. Su-in doesn’t fully belong to either side — neither the parasites seeking to take over human society nor the team dedicated to eradicating parasitic organisms, called “The Grey.”

The Grey, a series produced by Climax Studio and WOW POINT, is based on Hitoshi Iwaaki's highly successful manga series Parasyte, which has sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

Starring in the series are Jeon So-nee, Kim In-kwon, Kwon Hae-ho, Lee Jung-hyun, and Koo Kyo-hwan.

Parasyte: The Grey was directed, co-written, and developed by Yeon. His zombie films Train to Busan (2016) and Peninsula (2020), which stand alone, brought him international renown.

In addition, Yeon's eerie Netflix series Hellbound, which made its premiere in 2021, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews. The streamer has officially confirmed a second season of Hellbound.