Ariana Grande beats Taylor Swift’s record as ‘WCBF’ debuts No.1 on Billboard

Ariana Grande just made Billboard history.

The 30-year-ols pop icon is back on the Hot 100 charts this week with her new song, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) debuting at No.1.

This marks the second song from her new album, Eternal Sunshine, to debut at number one – the first being the album’s lead single, Yes, And?

With Yes, And?, Ariana tied the spot with Taylor Swift as the artist to have the second-most number of chart-toppers (six).

But with the new milestone, Grande has broken Swift’s record by becoming the female artist with the most No.1 debuts in history and the most No.1 hits this year.

She also became the first female act in history to have two albums score multiple No.1 debuts on the Hot 100.



In 2018, Grande clinched her first chart-topping debut on the Hot 100 with her hit single Thank U, Next. She then doubled her triumphs the subsequent year with 7 Rings, another track hailing from the same album, Thank U, Next.

In 2020, she etched her name in history once more by securing three chart-topping debuts on the Hot 100.