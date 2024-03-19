Ex K-pop singer Jung Joon-young completes five-year jail term for sex crimes

Jung Joon-young released after five years

Former South Korean singer Jung Joon-young was recently released from Mokpo Prison in South Jeolla Province after serving five years in prison for sex crimes.

On Tuesday, March 19 at around 5:05 a.m., the 35-year-old singer left the prison, wearing a mask and a hat.

Jung Joon-young, who was sentenced for gang rape and distribution of illicitly filmed videos, moved forward, without addressing the reporters present at the time.

The singer was found guilty in a scandal in 2019, involving sex videos which he filmed without the consent of the women.

It was later found that several K-pop icons, including Seungri was involved in prostitution, gambling, and embezzlement when the videos were shared.

Jung, who rose to fame after appearing in 2012 Superstar K4 on Mnet, was exposed during the ‘Burning Sun Scandal’ at a high-profile nightclub in Gangnam.

The investigation revealed that the singer alongside four acquaintances had raped an intoxicated female member of Jung’s fan club in 2016.

For the unversed, Jung was initially sentenced to six years in prison in 2019, which later came down to five years as ruled by the Supreme Court.

He is currently banned from working at minor facilities.

The K-pop singer sought retirement after being exposed for his crimes.