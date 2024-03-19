Kate Middleton, Prince William display united front amid affair rumours

File Footage

Kate Middleton sent a powerful message to the world that she is standing right next to her husband Prince William amid marital woes rumours.



For the unversed, Princess Kate made her first public appearance since her abdominal surgery in January 2024.

As per a video shared by TMZ, the royal couple was seen in good spirits during their shopping trip at a market near Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The Princess of Wales's outing came amid growing conspiracy theories about her whereabouts and William's alleged affair with Lady Rose Hanbury.

However, Kate and William gave a befitting reply to their critics as the two put a united display in their latest appearance.

While analysing Catherine's gestures, body language expert Judi James told The Sun that the Princess "looks happy to be out, happy to be with her husband and happy to be visible here."

She added, "It is Kate in the lead here, implying no desire to be supported or protected as she walks ahead, turning her face to chat to William."

Judi believes that Kate's body language "offers reassurance plus an emphatic quashing of rumours flying around on social media."