Selena Gomez celebrates photographer Petra Collins in sweet ‘appreciation post’

Selena Gomez and Petra Collins are longtime friends

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram on Sunday to show her love and appreciation for her longtime friend and creative collaborator Petra Collins.

In the “appreciation post,” the 31-year-old singer posted a few throwback snaps of herself taken by Collins – a photographer and director who previously worked on multiple projects with Gomez, including the music video for her 2017 hit Fetish.

Some of the photos in the carousel post were from the music video, showcasing Collins’ signature feminine, dreamlike style.

Other photos were similarly artistic, with some edited to form surreal art.

“A @petracollins appreciation post” she captioned the post.

Fans joined in to celebrate Collins in the comments section, with one writing, “She captures the best visuals,” while another said, “Can’t wait for you guys to work again and recreate this magic.”

“Are you guys making more magic together soon?” a third eagerly asked.



Gomez and Collins first met on a photoshoot for the September 2015 issue of Wonderland magazine.



In 2017, the Wizards of Waverly Place star opened up about her relationship with Collins in a conversation with Dazed.



“You make me feel more confident about the choices I make, like a sister. You help me, you encourage me and validate how I feel in that moment. I wouldn’t have been able to grow into the artist I am right now without you. It’s like this fire-and-water, duality thing going on," she told Collins.