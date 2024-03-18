Princess Kate to attend an upcoming special occasion with family

Princess Kate is expected to make her first public appearance for Easter Sunday service since her abdominal surgery.
As per reports, the Princess of Wales could attend the special event with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at the end of March.
For the unversed, it is a tradition in the royal family to attend an Easter Service. Last year, Catherine and her family attended the service at Windsor.
However, a source close to the palace revealed to the Telegraph that it has not been confirmed that Kate will join her family for the event.
If this update appeared to be true, then it would be the Princess of Wales's first appearance amid rising conspiracies about her whereabouts.
For the unversed, Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery in London Clinic in January 2024.
After a few days, Kensington Palace announced that the Princess will continue her recovery at her home in Windsor and commence her royal duties after the Easter holidays.
Since then, Kate was nowhere to be seen, leaving her royal fans worried about her health and well-being.
