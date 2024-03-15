Minnie Driver wishes to give her young self 'a hug' over Matt Damon split

File footage

Minnie Driver recently looked back on being left "totally heartbroken" following her breakup with Matt Damon, saying that she wished to give her 1998 self 'a hug'.



The Good Will Hunting star spoke on the Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, March 14 about looking "visibly upset" during the 1998 Academy Awards.

The 54-year-old actress recalled breaking up with Matt Damon at the time.

Previously, Driver commented on a clip of herself "appearing unhappy" while Damon and Ben Affleck were accepting an Oscar for their film.

Looking at the clip, the actress expressed concern over her 25-year-old self, noting: "I want to wrap my arms around that young woman and hug her and go, 'It's all going to be fine, honey, don't worry."

She revealed going through a crucial time given her relationship that ended with Damon just weeks before the Oscars in March 1998.

Meanwhile, Damon had a new girlfriend by the time of the big ceremony.

Spilling beans on her breakup at 1998 Oscars, Minnie revealed: "I was totally heartbroken, the last thing you want is everybody having a window in on that."

The actress further reflected on The Good Will Hunting’s journey as a film to reach the Oscars, considering it a big moment for the entire cast.

Rehashing the night’s hysterics, Minnie admitted that she would tell herself: "Honey, it's cool. You can celebrate. Life's going to be great and beautiful and hard and amazing, and you're going to love again. It'll be fine."

For the unversed, Driver and Damon first met in 1997 while filming the same, a film that was nominated for nine Academy Awards.

Minnie herself, was nominated for best supporting actress.