Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spotted on ice cream date in Santa Monica

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong despite swirling rumours of split.



The couple was spotted together at McConnell's ice-cream shop in Santa Monica a night before the Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty on Saturday.

In a photo posted by a fan, they could be seen layered up in hoodies and masks to sneak out of the place without being noticed.

The woman also revealed via a TikTok that the pair politely refused to take a picture with her outside the shop, noting the reality star was "very nice about it."

Speculations swirled that Kylie and Timothée had split following their last red-carpet appearance at the Golden Globe Awards in January.

The Wonka actor posed solo all through the promotional tour for the second installment of Dune, released last month.

Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul steered clear of posting her boyfriend on social media, posing uncertainty over the status of their relationship.

Jenner and Chalamet have preferred staying low-key about their romance ever since they began hanging out last April.

The pair went official with their romance by packing on some heavy PDA during one of Beyoncé’s concerts in Los Angeles in September.

They have since continued to pursue their solo ventures without public support for one another, with the exception of their joint Golden Globes appearance.