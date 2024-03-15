Are Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee dating? Actors' agencies break silence

Ryu Jun Yeol and Han Ho See are reportedly set to star together

Respective agencies of South Korean actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee refused to confirm or deny romance rumours between the couple.

On Friday, March 15, C-Jes Studios released a statement on behalf of the 37-year-old actor, and said: "It's true that Ryu Jun Yeol is staying in Hawaii for his photoshoot. But I hope you understand and respect that it's his personal trip."

“In the near future, we won't respond to every rumor regarding his private life. We ask for your understanding,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Money Flower actress’ rep 9ATO Entertainment shared similar statement, saying: "This is her first time vacationing with her friends in Hawaii since her debut. We cannot confirm nor deny anything about her private life because this isn't an official schedule."

Romance rumours swirled between the couple after a news outlet claimed to have spotted them together by a swimming pool in a hotel in Hawaii.

On-lookers told Herald Pop that the artists were not afraid to show affection for each other despite being in a public place.

It comes as both Jun-yeol and So-hee are in talks to star together in Han Jae-rim’s upcoming adaptation of the webtoon Delusion.