Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour film’ available to stream

Taylor Swift’s concert tour movie The Eras Tour is officially available to stream on Disney+.



The pop star sold the film rights to her world tour for a reported $75 million last month.

The songstress, 34, shared the availability of her concert film with her followers on Instagram in less than 24 hours after teasing her track, You Are In Love, from her fifth studio album 1989.

'ALL three and a half hours of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version), including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs, are now YOURS to stream anytime you want on @disneyplus,' she captioned footage from her concert in a post.

Disney+ revealed in the past that the 14-time Grammy winner would perform acoustic versions of her highly-valued songs Cardigan (2020), Death By A Thousand Cuts (2019), and Maroon (2022) during the special.

Swift is also at the top of the fan-voted 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards for different nominations. The awards will air on April 1 and see Swift up for nine awards.

The hitmaker from Pennsylvania, who receives 105.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify, will subsequently release her 11th studio album, Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, which she first revealed live at the 66th Grammy Awards.