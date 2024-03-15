Charlize Theron joking about being married to Guillermo Rodriguez?

Charlize Theron reacts to marriage rumours

Charlize Theron added fuel to rumours about her sudden marriage revelation with Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Guillermo Rodriguez.



Theron’s reaction came after Rodriguez started distributing tequila to the audience at 2024 Oscars and declared his love for his "beautiful wife, Ms. Charlize Theron."

The skit sent the audience into laughter and amusement, along with Theron.

Theron, who was wearing a stunning silver Christian Dior silk gown, seemed taken aback by Guillermo's jokes but welcomed the situation.

She took a tequila shot and joined in on the jokes, interacting with those around her.

"Wow," she quipped, "I didn't know we were married."

After the event, a fan on social media sparked rumours of Theron and Guillermo being actually married.

Theron took the chance to have some fun, taking to Instagram with the post’s screenshot and shocking the fans with what she wrote.

"Oh, and I got married! Love you, honey! @iamguillermo #Guillermotilldeathdouspart #Oscars," Theron wrote.

Kimmel and Guillermo decided to play along and reacted to the actress’ Instagram joke on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live, sharing a clip with the caption, “Congrats to the happy couple!”

Theron once again teased the incident in a throwback post Thursday.

"Made some new friends, partied with old friends, celebrated incredibly talented friends, got married. Busy week for me," she wrote in the caption.



