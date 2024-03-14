Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson drives WWE fans wild as he becomes the villain

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turned to the dark side, and fans are all for it.

Last month, the 10-time WWE world champion donned his villain mask during a Friday Night Smackdown episode and pulled off a full-blown heel turn.

Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Jumanji star reflected about the fan reaction to the moment.



“It is best to go back to WWE in this Rock 10.0 version where I could become a heel and say the things that people want to say,” he admitted.

For context, a heel turn is when a wrestler switches characters from heroic to villainous.

Despite this however, fans went wild.

In a clip played by host Kimmel during the interview, fans cheered and applauded as Johnson continued to diss them in character.

“And I went in and ‘It’s the number one city’ and ‘You cactus-loving crackheads,’” he recollected.

“And then what I also said was, ‘And every woman in here wants to go one-on-one with The Rock’ and all the women go crazy and I said ‘Now, settle down you crackhead Karens,’ and they all cheered again!”

Per Deadline, Johnson’s heel turn shot up the Smackdown ratings.