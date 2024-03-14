‘What are my roots?' BTS’ J-hope sparks curiosity in ‘Hope on the Street’ trailer

"If I didn’t have dance, then there would be no J-hope," says BTS vocalist J-Hope

BTS sensation J-hope released the official main trailer of his upcoming docuseries on Thursday at midnight KST.



Creating anticipation ahead of HOPE ON THE STREET documentary release on March 28, the 30-year-old performer teased that, "I’m looking back on my life one more time."

Noting on the onset of his stardom, the South Korean singer and rapper recounted, "I started with dance, and that dancing led to many other things."

Moreover, he mentioned his curiosity, posing some questions about the kind of dancing, his dancer roots, and his future.

Reflecting on his decade-long journey from dancer to widely acclaimed global star, he confessed, "If I didn’t have dance, then there would be no J-hope; Jeong Hoseok would just be a different person."

The Dynamite vocalist continued, "My heart is racing. It’s been ten years, but it feels so new."

The sneak peek of the impending release revealed that J-hope believed "learning is the most important thing."

"The desire to take on the challenge to change, I’d like to learn again, not just about dance, but it could be about life. I think it was a new process of learning," he added.

In addition to showing off his dancing moves on the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York and Gwan Ju, J-hope will bring forward different narratives of dancers around the world through his documentary.