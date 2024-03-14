Denzel Washington addresses his close bond with Lenny Kravitz

Denzel Washington shares insight into his bond with Lenny Kravitz at Walk of Fame event

Denzel Washington has recently opened up about his close bond with Lenny Kravitz while delivering speech at Lenny’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.



Denzel said, “A person who one knows, and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection.”

The Equalizer actor explained the power of Lenny’s handshakes, saying, “Every time I shake hands like this with Lenny, I always have my eyes open, ‘cause once he had a ring on, a thumb ring, and he busted my hand open.”

“He’s more than a friend, more than a brother. We’re twins, we just don’t look alike. We’ve had a close brothership friendship for… 30 years,” remarked Denzel.

At the end of his speech, the American Gangster stated, “We have been tied together for a long time, close friends, we are brothers.”

“I love Lenny Kravitz like I’ve loved no other brother in my life. Less is more, Leonard Albert Kravitz,” added Denzel.

Meanwhile, Lenny’s daughter Zoë Kravitz and her fiance actor Channing Tatum were in attendance. She also honoured her father on his big day.

For the unversed, Lenny was reportedly considered as one of the most iconic musicians of his era. After his debut album Let Love Rule in 1989, the four-time Grammy winner released several music albums and classic hits including It Ain't Over til It's Over, Always on the Run, Are You Gonna Go My Way, Fly Away and American Woman.