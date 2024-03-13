Kate Middleton ‘happy’ with honest advice from well wishers amid photo controversy

Kate Middleton is expected to remain so until after Easter

Kate Middleton seemingly appears content with the genuine advice from her supporters amidst the controversy surrounding her Mother’s Day picture.

Reports indicate that the Princess of Wales has been deeply unsettled by the uproar surrounding her manipulated picture.

Several well-placed sources in royal circles have told t that Kate and her team have found the public fallout over the ‘edited’ photograph taken by Prince William of her with their children deeply ‘upsetting’.

One said that while they acknowledged a mistake had been made, many felt it was time to ‘move on’ and allow the Princess to focus on her recovery from abdominal surgery and her children.

They said: ‘Everyone, including the Princess, is a bit shellshocked by what has happened.

‘A mistake was made but she has put her hand up and apologised. It’s been very upsetting all round.

‘But a lot of people feel it is time to acknowledge the error was made in good faith, as was her apology, and move on.’

The furore erupted after six of the biggest picture agencies in the world were this week forced to ‘kill’ the picture — which was taken at Adelaide Cottage, the Wales’s Windsor home on Friday afternoon — amid fears it had been digitally ‘manipulated’.

It is to be noted that Princess of Wales has been absent from the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January and is expected to remain so until after Easter.



