BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' continues to dominate Spotify charts

BLACKPINK continues to make history on Spotify with their titular track How You Like That, becoming the first K-pop female group song to hit one billion streams on Spotify.
Despite being on a two-year hiatus, the South Korean girl gang stepped up another milestone, reinforcing its position in the global music industry.
With the band achieving a new milestone and the song surpassing one billion streams on the streaming giant, How You Like That marks itself as the first song led by a K-pop Female Group and Korean Solo Song (Non-collab) to achieve this.
Making its way to the ring and surpassing all other South Korean tracks, Blackpink’s track dominated the charts, becoming the first and only Korean Solo Song (non-collab) to surpass the mark.
Speaking of the band’s fame worldwide, BLACKPINK hosted a concert at the Hanoi-based My Dinh National Stadium on July 2023, drawing a crowd of 70,000 concert-goers, including 3,000 foreigners.
In other news, the band’s member Jisoo recently made a hefty donation, giving away all of her profits from her personal YouTube channel to develop mangrove forests in Vietnam.
