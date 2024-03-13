Kate Middleton's health deteriorates amid awful social media attacks

Kate Middleton, who has been subject to a torrent of social media abuse since her photo apology, is said to be in great pain.
The Princess of Wales has been the target of a social media campaign by alleged Harry and Meghan's fans since she took a brave step to issue an apology over photo blunder last week.
However, palace insiders have warned that the wild conspiracy theories circulating online are having a negative effect on the future Queen and have urged the public to "leave her in peace".
"It’s an awful lot to be under all of this public scrutiny when you are recovering from major surgery," one source told Page Six.
"The rumor mill, particularly on social media, has gotten out of control, but Kate is recovering well and she will be back by Easter. She just needs to be left in peace."
Another insider raised concerns over the princess's mental wellbeing, saying: "I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday."
The palace has also confirmed that Kate Middleton will return to the royal duty after Easter.
