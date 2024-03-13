BLACKPINK's Jisoo makes hefty donation for noble cause

BLACKPINK's Jisoo makes a grand donation to Save the Children

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently donated all of her profits from her personal YouTube channel to develop mangrove forests in the Vietnamese southernmost province of Ca Mau.

On March, the K-pop idol made the donation to the charity Save the Children.

After launching her YouTube channel titled Happiness Jisoo in January 2023, Jisoo quickly amassed about 4.99 million subscribers online.

Previously, the artist had expressed her interest to donate the money that she makes from her channel to support a noble cause.

For the unversed, Jisoo, on the work front, recently embarked on a new journey, launching her label BLISSOO for her solo activities.



This came after the band’s leading vocalists, Lisa and Jennie launched their respective labels for solo purposes, Jisoo also jumped on the bandwagon.

In other news, BLACKPINK hosted a concert at the Hanoi-based My Dinh National Stadium on July 29 and 30 2023, drawing a total of 70,000 concert-goers, including 3,000 foreigners.