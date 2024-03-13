Erica Bana set to star in third Installment of 'Untamed'

Erica Bana has showed off his acting chops in several shows and movies

Erica Bana geared up to star in Untamed, hailing from the writing magic of Mark L. Smith and his daughter, Elle Smith.

Variety reported on Tuesday that in the Netflix limited series, Bana not only joined as an actor but will also serve as an executive producer alongside the father and daughter duo.

In the six-episodic mystery thriller series Bana will be featured as Eric Inman, "A special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness."

The storyline revolves around Inman when he is led to the revelation of dark secrets luring within the park vicinity and his own past, following an investigation of a brutal death.

Additionally, before joining Untamed for its third Netflix series, Bana has already laid bare his acting chops in his previously portrayed roles in various shows and movies.

He had starred in Dirty John for Bravo in 2018 as well as Australian shows like Full Frontal and Something in the Air early in his career.

As for the films he has been starred in major productions including Troy, Hulk, Munich, Star Trek, Black Hawk Down and many others.