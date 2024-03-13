‘Venom 3’: Big news for Sony’s symbiote’s fans

File Footage

Venom 3 got an official title and theatrical release date by Sony.



Tom Hardy’s movie will be named Venom: The Last Dance, and will open on Oct. 25 this year, which got moved up from the initially announced date of Nov. 8.

The threequel to earlier Sony symbiote movies will screen in Imax and on PLFs, and will be directed by Kelly Marcel, starring Hardy for the third time in his recurring role.

Marcel penned the screenplay with a plot she also co-wrote with Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel and Hardy are producing.

June Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor will also join the cast.

Venom 3 departs from The Amateur from 20th Century Studios and opens in theatres on the same day as Terrifier 3 from Cinedigm and The Wolfman from Universal/Blumhouse.

The combined revenue at the box office for the two Venom films have reached $1.36 billion worldwide.

The first announcement about the movie being in the works was made by Sony during its CinemaCon presentation in April 2022.

After a credits sequence cameo in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the project will be the first appearance of Venom on the big screen.