‘Venom 3’: Big news for Sony’s symbiote’s fans

Venom 3 got an official title and theatrical release date by Sony.
Tom Hardy’s movie will be named Venom: The Last Dance, and will open on Oct. 25 this year, which got moved up from the initially announced date of Nov. 8.
The threequel to earlier Sony symbiote movies will screen in Imax and on PLFs, and will be directed by Kelly Marcel, starring Hardy for the third time in his recurring role.
Marcel penned the screenplay with a plot she also co-wrote with Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Hutch Parker, Marcel and Hardy are producing.
June Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor will also join the cast.
Venom 3 departs from The Amateur from 20th Century Studios and opens in theatres on the same day as Terrifier 3 from Cinedigm and The Wolfman from Universal/Blumhouse.
The combined revenue at the box office for the two Venom films have reached $1.36 billion worldwide.
The first announcement about the movie being in the works was made by Sony during its CinemaCon presentation in April 2022.
After a credits sequence cameo in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the project will be the first appearance of Venom on the big screen.
Robert Downey Jr. opens up about his future plans after Oscar recognition
Britney Spears talks about an encounter with a ghost on social media
Leonardo DiCaprio, who is said to be dating model Vittoria Ceretti, was seen getting close to Teyana Taylor
Was she Kate Middleton in the car with Prince William or some one else?
Samantha Markle accused Meghan making "demonstrably false and malicious statements" about her
Prince William has been accused of using Kate Middleton as 'scapegoat' in recent photo editing row