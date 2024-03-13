Bradley Cooper finds a new fan among Hollywood icons: Deets inside

File Footage

Bradley Cooper has recently been praised by Hollywood icon, Nicholas Cage for his acting.



Speaking to PEOPLE at his new movie, Arcadian premiere, Cage revealed he would like to work with one movie-maker during his decades-long career and that’s Cooper.

“I think Bradley Cooper is a hell of an actor. I admire what he's accomplished,” said the 60-year-old.

The Ghost Rider star stated, “Jerry Lewis used to tell me, 'You're not a filmmaker unless you star in your own movie and direct your own movie, and compose and edit your own movie.' And Bradley’s doing that.”

While talking about his meetup with Cooper at the 2024 Oscars, Cage mentioned, “I told Bradley last night ... and I am very impressed with that.”

For the unversed, Cooper made his directorial debut with 2018's A Star Is Born and later this year, he earned several Oscar nominations for Maestro that he co-wrote, directed and starred in.

This isn’t the first time any celeb appreciated Cooper, Matthew McConaughey paid tribute to Hangover actor onstage.

McConaughey remarked, “A modern-day renaissance man. Nothing better describes you, sir, Mr. Bradley Cooper who wrote, directed, produced and acted in his latest film, Maestro.”

“From the script to the screen, Bradley takes a transformative journey into becoming Leonard Bernstein, bringing to life all the character, charisma and complex brilliance of an American icon. Congratulations, Bradley,” added the Interstellar actor.