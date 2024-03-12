Lily Gladstone seemingly reacts to losing Oscar to Emma Stone

Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone were both in the running for Best Lead Actress

Lily Gladstone appeared to address her fans’ disappointment over losing the Academy Award to Emma Stone.

The native American actress, who was in the running for Best Lead Actress for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon at the 2024 Oscars, looked downcast as she cheered for Stone, who took home the trophy for her performance in Poor Things in her stead during the ceremony.

The Oscars was met with a wave of backlash, with fans accusing the Academy of using Gladstone as a mere diversity tool in the pool of white women nominees.

However, Gladstone is counting her blessings for merely getting the opportunity to share room with her equally talented peers.

“Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country. Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw - seriously, I love you all,” she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“(Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap - Count: one),” the Unknown Country star quipped.

She also gushed over the performance of Osage Tribal Singers of Wahzhazhe from the 2023 historical fiction film in a follow-up post, writing: ‘When watching the Osage Singers at the Oscars, my inner voice said “They’re the ones bringing us all up on stage tonight, that’s how it should be.’”

Lily added: “The history in the film and of the moment rightfully belong to the Osage Nation. What an honor to be close enough to feel the drum.”



