Renee Rapp, Towa Bird spotted for first time as a couple at Vanity Fair Oscars party

Renee Rapp, Towa Bird appear first time as a couple at Vanity Fair Oscars party

Renee Rapp has recently made her red carpet debut with Towa Bird at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars Party on March 10.



In the photo shared via DailyMail.com, the Mean Girls star could be seen wearing a white shirt dress with a plunging crossover top and a thigh high slit.

She complemented her look with simple and elegant accessories like two gold chains around her neck and hair was styled in loose layers with minimal makeup.

Renee attended the event first time with her girlfriend Towa who donned white washed denim suit embellished with a jacket boasted trim along the edges.

According to the outlet, Towa appeared on Renee’s Snow Hard Feelings tour, and later she had to take a break due to illness after the show on March 4 in Dublin.

“Guys I’m sure you could tell but my voice was gone after last night’s show. I’ve been sick for the majority of the European leg of this tour, and without any recovery time I can’t seem to shake it,” she wrote on social media.

The singer cancelled two back-to-back shows in Southampton, England, while she promised to make it up to ticket holders when she returned for the Leeds and Reading festivals in August.

Meanwhile, Renee would schedule to appear at Coachella in April.