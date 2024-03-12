Bianca Censori defends choice amidst concerns over outfit and Kanye's behavior

Bianca Censori's alleged control by rapper, loved ones speak out.

Bianca Censori's daring fashion statements takes a new turn as insiders refute claims of Kanye West's influence over her. She's confident in her actions and decisions.



Since their private wedding in December 2022, whispers about Bianca's transformation have grown louder, with fears expressed by friends and family about her alleged shift under Kanye's shadow.

Despite the mounting concern, insiders now shed light on Bianca's perspective, suggesting she has a calculated 'game plan' behind her attention-grabbing appearances, vehemently denying any coercion from her husband.

"Bianca has been vocal with her family and friends, asserting that she's in charge and knows what she's doing," shared a source with DailyMail.

Insiders reveal a calculated plan behind her actions, dispelling notions of being solely West's 'trophy wife.'

While perceptions may label her as such, she has long played a pivotal role in Kanye's ventures, particularly within his brand Yeezy, where she has led architectural design since November 2020.

Additionally, Censori holds significant roles within Oxpaha LLC, a company founded by the singer in October 2023, serving as a joint officer and manager.

Despite her risqué image, she understands the transient nature of fame and aims to maximize her current opportunities.