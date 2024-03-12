Princess Anne 'breaks' royal Queen Elizabeth's traditions at Commonwealth event

The Princess joined the Queen, Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for a special service in London

Princess Anne has deviated from established customs typically observed by the royal family during a Commonwealth event.

The Princess joined the Queen, Prince William and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for a special service in London.

For the special event, Princess Anne wore a flowery coat and matching scarf, complemented by a duck-egg blue hat. Undoubtedly, she looked stunning in this elegant ensemble.

However, this is not the first time Anne has worn the outfit. The princess has stepped out in the elegant red coat during her tour of Canada last year.

Princess Anne often re-wears her clothes for public engagements and uses clothes handed down to her by the late Queen.

However, Queen Elizabeth used to wear the same jewelry, she tended to stay away from wearing the same ensembles, unlike her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, who's a master at recycling outfits.

Veteran fashion journalist Elizabeth Holmes In her book, "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style," says that every outfit the Queen wears is recorded, and repeats are purposely spaced out so similar crowds of people don't see her in the same thing.

"After the second or third public outing, it will either be reworked into a new design or relegated to private holidays or meetings," Holmes wrote in "HRH."

Meanwhile Royal fans gushed over the princess’s outfit describing her coat as “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

In 2023, the Princess Royal wore the same outfit during a royal tour in Canada where she paired the outfit with a brooch.

She also re-wore the coat to Ladies Day at Newmarket racecourse in 2021, but protected herself from the sun with orange tinted sunglasses.

The princess attended the event to celebrate Commonwealth Day with other senior members of the royal family.