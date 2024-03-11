Zendaya turns heads at Academy Awards in Pink Dress

Zendaya demands attention in a backless pink dress

Zendaya may not be a nominee at the Academy Awards 2024, but she undoubtedly stole the spotlight on the red carpet.

The Dune: Part Two star arrived fashionably late in a pink and silver Armani Privé Column dress at the Oscars 2024 held at Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, California.

Zendaya, who is dating her Spiderman co-star Tom Holland, attended the event sans her boyfriend and was set to present during the show.

The Euphoria actress posed in the backless blush-pink floor-length dress adorned with palm trees.

The figure-hugging gown featured an asymmetric top: half embellished and half ruched with a single shoulder strap.

Zendaya graced the red carpet of Oscars 2024 in dazzling dress

Her long-time stylist, Law Roach, styled the dress in which she showed off her curves.

Keeping her hairdo simple yet elegant, she styled her short tresses parting sideways in soft waves, tucking half locks behind her hair, revealing the matching drop diamond earrings from Bulgari.

She completed her look with a single white diamond bracelet and minimal makeup.

The Challengers star’s red carpet look in the stunning dress at the Oscars came upfront following the whirlwind Dune 2 press run.