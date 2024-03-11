Prince William comes under fire for Kate Middleton’s 'manipulated' photo

Prince William found himself at the centre of a major conspiracy theory after the photo is he took of Kate Middleton and their kids on Mother’s Day was claimed to be “manipulated.”

The photo of Princess of Wales, in which she is surrounded by her three smiling children, was shared on Sunday for Mother’s Day with a message of thanks for all her well-wishers.

However, the photo was subjected to a kill notice by four major photo agencies including The Associated Press (AP) Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images.

The photo, which was marred by alleged ‘photoshop fails’ was credited to the Prince of Wales, which brought the blame to him.

Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News "all it's done is added fuel to the fire."

"This doesn't happen often. Press Association, which is the agency here in the United Kingdom, has not killed the image,” he explained. “They are very close to the Palace, but they do say they're seeking urgent clarification from Kensington Palace.”

Royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News “it was strange when they said that Prince William did it, because he's not learnt how to be a photographer,” noting which is why it was a “mess.”

However, she did point out the appearance of Kate seemed different to her first public appearance with her mother in the car.

“There was a photograph captured of her with her mother in a car, and although newspapers didn't use it, you could see what she looked like. She looked quite puffy-faced.”

Walker added that an urgent clarification is also important as Prince William is “at the centre of this.”