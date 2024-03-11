Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny Devito bond over hate for Batman at Oscars

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have a common enemy: Batman.

While presenting an award at the 2024 Oscars Sunday, the duo seized the opportunity to confront the caped crusader in a hilarious and nostalgic Batman bit.

“Well, Arnold and I are presenting together for a very obvious reason,” Devito said as Schwarzenegger interjected, “We both tried to kill Batman.”

Devito, 79, portrayed the villain Penguin in Michael Keaton’s Batmen Returns (1992). Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger, 76, played antagonist Mr. Freeze in George Clooney’s Batman & Robin (1997).

Having experienced similar fates, DeVito and Schwarzenegger bonded over their defeat at the hands of the Dark Knight.

“How did Batman beat you?” DeVito asked Schwarzenegger, to which he replied, “He used my one weakness against me…”

When DeVito naturally asked if it was ”heat” that took down Mr. Freeze, Schwarzenegger corrected him and said that it was “love.”

“Oh. He threw me out a window. Really,” DeVito recalled about his character’s fateful ending.

“Batman, that son of a b****,” Schwarzenegger said.

“He’s here. There he is! He’s right here. Look,” DeVito exclaimed as he spotted Keaton in the audience.

The camera then cut to a stone-faced Keaton, who motioned his arch nemeses to come at him.

“You have a lot of nerve to show your face here,” Schwarzenegger told Keaton.

“You’re a real beak-breaker,” quipped DeVito. “I’m gonna see you after the Governors Ball, pal!”

DeVito and Schwarzenegger have also appeared together in the 1988 comedy thriller, Twins.