King Charles extends Ramadan greetings to Muslims around the world

King Charles extended the heartiest greetings of Ramadan to all the Muslims around the globe.
The official Instagram page of the royal family shared a photo which reads, 'Ramadan Mubarak.'
The caption reads, "Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan."
The blessed festival's wish came after the Monarch, 75, delivered a powerful speech to mark Commonwealth Day.
However, King Charles won't be able to attend the event due to his cancer treatment.
In a pre-recorded message, King III expressed, "In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health."
The Monarch added, "...and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."
Emma Stone got emotional as she thanked her daughter in acceptance speech for her second Oscar win
The 96th annual Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday
Jamie Lee Curtis talks about ‘change’ and how movies ‘impact’ people
Monarch thanks public for support amid health challenges in Commonwealth speech
Kensington Palace silent amid controversy over retracted Princess of Wales image
Chris Brown’s car gets dark marks after the collision over the weekend