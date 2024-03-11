King Charles extends Ramadan greetings to Muslims around the world

King Charles extended the heartiest greetings of Ramadan to all the Muslims around the globe.

The official Instagram page of the royal family shared a photo which reads, 'Ramadan Mubarak.'

The caption reads, "Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan."

The blessed festival's wish came after the Monarch, 75, delivered a powerful speech to mark Commonwealth Day.



However, King Charles won't be able to attend the event due to his cancer treatment.

In a pre-recorded message, King III expressed, "In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health."

The Monarch added, "...and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth."