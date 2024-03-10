Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: Here’s a look at their love story

Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes romantic relationship

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have tried to keep their relationship private away from the limelight but they talk about their love story time to time over the years.



Ryan and Eva’s love story started more than 10 years ago on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines movie.

The Notebook actor and the Hitch actress sparked dating rumours in 2011 after going for outings together.

It was in September 2011, Ryan and Eva went public with their romance by holding hands during a Disney date.

Reflecting on their offscreen chemistry, a source told PEOPLE, “Ryan and Eva have spent a lot of time together on set. They have great chemistry and seem to enjoy filming together. They seem to be good friends and always laugh together.”

The couple made their red carpet debut in September 2012 at the premiere of The Place Beyond The Pines at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada.

Earlier in a 2023 interview with GQ, Ryan talked about his working experience with Eva, saying, “I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her. But after I met Eva, I realised that I just didn’t want to have kids without her.”

Meanwhile, Evan shared a slew of throwback photos in honour of the movie’s 10th anniversary in 2023, writing, “Luke & Romina. Mi socia @scondito just sent me this telling me it's been 10 years since this film came out. Feels like lifetimes ago.”

Meanwhile, Eva and Ryan began a family together and share two daughters aged nine and seven.