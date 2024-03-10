Sarah Ferguson 'unexpected' revelation about Queen Elizabeth raises eyebrows

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, made surprising revelation about late Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day event.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother sat down for an interview to mark the special occasion.

During the interview, the duchess is questioned about the most inspirational people she has met in her life.

To this, Ferguson answered that her late mother-in-law the Queen was the “most extraordinary woman” she ever met.

The duchess described the Queen as having “such humility, such kindness, such strength. She always allowed other people to talk and have their moment.

"She didn't judge, she waited.”

Fergie recalled asking the Queen one time, “what do you really do?” to which Elizabeth replied, “I'm always the chairman, never the CEO.”

The duchess also added that Nelson Mandela, Maria Montessori and Mother Teresa were among the most inspirational people she met.

At another point in the interview, the duchess spoke of how proud she is of her two children Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

She said: “I’m just really proud of Beatrice and Eugenie and my Julia, my girlies.”

The duchess went on to describe the “greatest present” she ever gave to Eugenie on her 18th birthday.