Meghan Markle lets slip endearing nickname for Prince Harry in public

Meghan Markle referred to her husband Prince Harry as "my love" during their latest visit to the family of victim of 2022 school shooting in Texas.



In a clip making rounds on social media, the Duchess of Sussex let slip the nickname while celebrating the late teacher Irma Garcia's sister's birthday.



The couple hung out with the extended family of heroic teacher Irma Garcia on Saturday, who sacrificed herself in a bid to get her young students to safety at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.

Meghan also brought a cake to celebrate the late teacher’s sister’s birthday.

The video of Meghan and Harry celebrating the birthday in the kitchen surrounded by the extended family was posted by Irma’s nephew John on X, formerly Twitter.

It featured the Suits alum holding the decorate gateau as she began a countdown, instructing everyone to sing happy birthday.

Fans of the Sussexes caught a sweet moment between Harry and Meghan at 0.13-0.14, where the former actress turned to Harry standing in the background and said, “My love,” prompting a nod in agreement from the royal.

The whole family, including Harry and Meghan, went on to sing the birthday song, making the surprise visit a lot more joyous.

