Robert Pattinson feels 'shy' to propose girlfriend Suki Waterhouse: reports

The highly anticipated union of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse appears to be facing one major obstacle.



Fans are likely aware that Twilight alum and the singing sensation Suki are expecting their first child together.

People magazine has learned that Kristen Stewart's ex-boyfriend is 'ready' to pop the question to his girlfriend before their baby is born. His one characteristic, though, prevents him from doing so.

Robert "has always been marriage shy," according to an insider who spoke with the outlet, so Suki is presumably prepared to allow him some time to move on from their nearly five-year relationship.

"She’s been careful not to push Rob into proposing,” another source told OK! Magazine.

The source from the outlet also addressed that The Batman actor is likely “to propose over the holidays when they will be surrounded by family.”

Furthermore, "it's what" Suki "wanted, and what better time than the holidays to get engaged," according to OK!'s tipster.

In the bustling city of Mexico, during the electrifying Corona Capital Festival held in November 2023, the stunning and talented Suki Waterhouse made a joyous announcement.

With her partner Robert by her side, she revealed to the world that she was expecting their first child. The news spread like wildfire, filling the hearts of her fans with excitement and anticipation for the new chapter in her life.