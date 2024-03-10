Tom Holland unwavering affection for Zendaya shines through amid split speculations

Split rumours began circulating in January

Despite split rumours Tom Holland’s affection for his ladylove Zendaya remains strong and unwavering.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Spider-Man actor took to Instagram to share a reel from Zendaya's fan page. The reel provides a glimpse behind the scenes of upcoming movie shoot.

Tom showed his 66 million followers that the ship was still sailing as he wrote three heart-eye emojis with the video and tagged @challengersmovie.

Challengers is an upcoming romantic sports comedy-drama also starring Josh O'Connor and Broadway actor Mike Faist.

It comes after the two put on a united front at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London in February. Zendaya stars in the film.

Split rumours began circulating in January that the acting couple were no more when Zendaya unfollowed Tom on Instagram.

However, Zendaya unfollowed everyone and Tom still followed her.