'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins dedicates Women’s Day to her younger self

Lily Collins embodies the true essence of women empowerment in Netflix series Emily In Paris

Lilly Collins celebrated International Women’s Day 2024 with a nod to her younger self, "little Lily."

Taking her inspiring words on social media to mark the female-centered day, the Emily in Paris star penned a sweet post on Instagram.

"Thinking about little Lily today on International Women’s Day," she began.

Reflecting on her journey from childhood to stardom, Collins, 34, shared, "She would be so proud of how far we’ve come and grateful for all the women who helped us get here — and days like today are a beautiful reminder of that."

"During a time when women’s rights are being threatened," she continued to express her gratitude to the empowerment movements, "I’m especially grateful to those fighting tirelessly for what’s right."

"Men, women, humans alike—when we uplift the women around us, we all win..." she concluded the caption, which was accompanied by two pictures: one from her childhood and a recent snapshot of the actress in a beautiful flowy pastel pink dress flashing a bright smile.

Her fans joined her in the comments section, praising her for her success and sweet note.

Punctuating a series of red heart emojis, one fan gushed, "I was always proud of little Lily who grew up to be the woman I am proudest of and love with all of my heart."

"So beautifully said! Happy women's day! [heart emoji]," another fan added.