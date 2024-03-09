Jerry Seinfeld weighs in on casting Hugh Grant in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Jerry Seinfeld feels happy to cast Hugh Grant in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Jerry Seinfeld has recently weighed in on casting Hugh Grant as cereal mascot Tony the Tiger for his upcoming movie, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.



In a new interview with Empire, Seinfeld shared his great working experience with Grant during the making of the movie.

“That was the greatest part of the whole thing, honestly,” said Seinfeld.

He continued, “Because I am a crazy fan of his.”

Seinfeld, who is making his directorial debut with this new comedy movie, follows the “story of sworn cereal rivals Kellogg’s and Post as they race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever”.

Grant reportedly filmed an audition tape after 30 years of his career, which he sent to Seinfeld.

“Hugh asked me if it matters that Tony the Tiger has a British accent,” recalled Seinfeld.

He replied “I told him, ‘No, who cares?’”

In the movie, Grant is going to portray the role of a down-on-his-luck Shakespearean actor who finds himself having to wear the famous Frosties mascot costume.

Seinfeld also stars in the movie as a boss at cereal manufacturer Kellogg’s, whereas the cast includes Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Dan Levy, James Marsden and Christian Slater.

Seinfeld told the outlet, “Everybody I asked said ‘yes’, so we ended up with this crazy cast.”

Meanwhile, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story will premiere on Netflix on May 3.